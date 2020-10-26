PET OF THE WEEK: Chunks
This handsome boy came into our care about two weeks ago after he had been with Imperial County Animal Control (ICAC) since late July of this year. He had been found as a stray in Seeley and was never claimed by his family.

The day our team went out to ICAC, they instantly fell in love with Chunks! The Animal Control officers told us that he was such a sweet and loving boy and that he was a staff favorite. It was clear as day why the Animal Control officers felt that way!

