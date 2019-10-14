PET OF THE WEEK: Dee Dee and Dexter
Buy Now

Dee Dee and Dexter came into our care at the beginning of August of this year from Brawley Animal Control as strays. We aren’t exactly sure if they are siblings, but because they came in together and because they appear to be the same age; our best guess is that they are brother and sister.

Dee Dee is very social and is very chatty. She loves to have lengthy conversations with new friends. Dexter is much more laid back and very quiet. Unlike his sister, Dexter isn’t much of a talker. Our Kitty Care Technicians say that he will make the perfect lazy house cat.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.