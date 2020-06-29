PET OF THE WEEK: Gregory
Gregory came in to our care on Wednesday of last week. Around 8:30 that night, as our evening staff was getting ready to leave for the night, one of them noticed a cage left at our front gate. Sure enough there was an animal in it and that animal was Gregory.

We immediately contacted one of our kitty foster moms and she agreed to take him in right away, and he has been in a foster home with her since that night. Like most animals that are abandoned, Gregory is no different than the others. He can forget being tossed aside, forgive and is able to show nothing but unconditional love for anyone that he meets.

