PET OF THE WEEK: Jean
Jean came into our care last month with seven puppies who have all been adopted after being in a foster home for about a month. Not only was she an amazing mother to her puppies, but she has been an amazing dog overall!

Jean does very well with literally EVERYONE that she meets! She does great will adults and children, all types of dogs and she is even great with kitty cats! Jean is very affectionate and she loves to give hugs and kisses. She is pretty active, has a healthy amount of energy and loves to play with people and other dogs.

