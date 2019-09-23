PET OF THE WEEK: Jonas
Jonas came into our care from Brawley Animal Control as a stray back in February of this year. When he came in, he was very timid. After several weeks, Jonas slowly but surely came out of his shell, so to speak. We initially thought he was shy, but we learned Jonas just has a very mellow demeanor and is a very well-behaved dog.

Jonas has been kenneled with several other dogs over the last seven months, and he has done very well with every dog that he has been paired with. We have even brought him into our front office and allowed him to just sit and relax. He did very well with the small dogs that he met and he did very well with cats.

