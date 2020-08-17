PET OF THE WEEK: Klaus
Klaus came into our care at the beginning of the month from Brawley Animal Control as a stray.

Typically small dogs are quite fearful at first, since the shelter is loud and full of unfamiliar sights and smells, but Klaus is not the typical little dog. Immediately upon his arrival, we could tell that he is a well-rounded little guy and acclimated to the business of the shelter quite nicely. He did amazingly well with the staff and other animals that he was introduced to. He doesn’t really get overly excited over anything, but he does like to be held and he does like to have a daily treat.

