PET OF THE WEEK: Niles
Niles came into our care from El Centro Animal Control late last week. Although we are still getting to know him and he is still adjusting, what we do know is that Niles is such a sweet and loving boy. He has greeted every one of our team members that he has met with a wagging tail and kisses.

Niles does very well around other dogs and he does very well with cats as well. We aren’t sure how Niles was found as a stray or why he was not claimed, but our team is very excited to get to know him better and help him find his furever home during Adopt a Senior Pet Month!

