PET OF THE WEEK: Oliver
Buy Now

Oliver was brought into our care a few months ago after he had fallen ill and his owners were no longer able to care for him. He had been seen by a local veterinarian and had to be taken in several times for antibiotic injections. Thankfully Oliver responded very well to his treatment and now he is ready to find his forever home!

The day he came into our care, he was placed into a foster home and has been there ever since. His foster mom tells us that he loves to eat bananas and that his favorite leafy greens are collard and mustard greens. He is not a picky eater at all! Other than eating, one his other favorites things to do is nap. He loves to dig around in his terrarium and he loves to cruise around when he is let out of his enclosure.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.