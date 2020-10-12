PET OF THE WEEK: Sid
Sid came into our care at the very end of May this year. He had been found alone near a dumpster in Calexico with some very serious injuries. We didn’t know exactly what was wrong, but we knew it was bad.

Shortly after his arrival he was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital in Mexicali. From there, the doctor discovered that both of his legs were completely broken in half. We believe he had been hit by a car and left to fend for himself. The doctor told us that the breaks were so bad that two doctors would need to perform surgery on him at the same time to pin his legs back together. Not only that, but he would have to undergo two separate surgeries because he would be under anesthesia for four hours for each leg — a total of eight hours of surgery!

