PET OF THE WEEK: Trixie
Trixie came into our care in October 2019 from El Centro Animal Control as a stray when she was about 7 weeks old.

Our Kitty Cat Care Technicians say that she is very friendly and she loves to be held and get tons of cuddles from people. For a kitten, Trixie is a pretty mellow kitty. She isn’t your typical kitten that is generally bouncing off the walls. She gets along well with other cats and kittens and she doesn’t mind being around small dogs.

