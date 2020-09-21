PET OF THE WEEK: Wendy

Wendy came into our care at the beginning of the month after being found in Imperial, wandering the streets all by herself. Initially, we believed Wendy was much younger than she is due to her very petite size. After looking her over some more, we realized that she is older than we thought and for some reason she is just a very small kitten.

From the get-go, Wendy has been nothing but a pint-sized fluff of love! She loves to be held and cuddled, and she loves to wrap her paws around your face to give lots of sandpaper kisses. She is by far, the most affectionate kitten we have ever had the pleasure of caring for.

