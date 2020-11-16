PET OF THE WEEK: Willow
Willow came into our care mid-October from Imperial County Animal Control. She had been found as a stray and remained there for several months after being picked up.

The day our team went to Imperial County Animal Control to get Willow, five other dogs were pulled along with her. As of Friday of last week, Willow is the only dog from that group that remains without a home to call her own.

