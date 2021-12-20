Pfizer and Moderna vaccines get nod over J&J

SACRAMENTO — Following a recommendation to the governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington endorsing the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 over the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine for persons 18 and older, the Imperial County Public Health Department has shared a joint statement from two state health officials ensuring availability of those vaccines and encouraging the public to avail themselves of them if they haven't already.
“We have an ample supply of the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines so that every person in the state who needs one can get one," California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón said in the release. “The way we get through this pandemic, and the faster spreading Omicron variant, is by ensuring all eligible Californians get vaccinated and boosted. Especially as we see an uptick in cases and hospitalizations statewide, we can’t stress enough the importance of scheduling your appointment today if you need a first or second dose or booster.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.