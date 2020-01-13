BRAWLEY — Improvements to Legion Street from State Route 86 to the western city limits are underway and have been designated a municipal priority, the city said in a release issued Thursday.

The city said the $2 million project will be completed in three phases and will use state and federal funding that will be dispatched through the Imperial County Transportation Commission. The local funding will account for approximately 11.5 percent of the project total, the city said.

