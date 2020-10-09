Photos being accepted for Día de Muertos altar
FROM LEFT: Lizeth Ornelas, Beatriz Sandoval and Luis Daniel Sandoval pose on Wednesday in front of the wall where a Día de Muertos altar will be set up at the Calexico Gardens Mall in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — With the community’s help, a man is hoping to create the Imperial Valley’s largest altar to honor those who have passed away in observance of the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos.

Calexico resident Luis Daniel Sandoval will be setting up the altar, or ofrenda in Spanish, on an 8-foot-by-18-foot wall at the Calexico Gardens Mall on East Cole Road.

