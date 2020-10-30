Pioneers celebrates 70 years
Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District CEO Larry Lewis addresses guests at the district’s 70th anniversary celebration Thursday. PHOTO TOM BODUS

BRAWLEY – The Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District has been celebrating its birthday for the past couple of months, but on Thursday, it was the real deal as the hospital officially turned 70.

Keyla Osuna, clinical manager of Pioneers Memorial Hospital’s surgical department, shows visitors the hospital’s new cardio catheterization lab, expected to open within the next three months. PHOTO TOM BODUS

PMHD commemorated the occasion with a presentation for a limited number of guests on the hospital grounds. Speakers included PMHD CEO Larry Lewis, members of the board of directors, hospital staff, Brawley Mayor Norma Kastner-Jauregui, PMH Foundation board member Bill Gates and country star Clay Walker.

A view of the new neuroradiology suite at Pioneers Memorial Hospital. Although the construction is complete, the healthcare district is still awaiting licensing before the facility can open. PHOTO TOM BODUS

