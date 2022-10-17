Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District awarded with federal grant

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
DAVIS, Calif. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development California State Director Maria Gallegos Herrera announced on Oct. 12 that USDA is awarding more than $6 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns across California. These grants will help rural healthcare organizations expand critical services in rural areas of California.
Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District was among the recipients included in this round and awarded $65,900. The investments USDA is announcing will help build, renovate, and equip healthcare facilities like hospitals and clinics in rural areas.
