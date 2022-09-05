Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL — Pioneers’ Museum will join the 18th annual Museum Day, designated by Smithsonian magazine on Saturday, September 17 where participating museums across the United States open their doors for free.
According to Karen Ayala, board president of Imperial County Historical Society, the museum will have free admission for all, no ticket needed, with special exhibits, docent-led tours, and historical games and events for all ages. On September 17, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
