IMPERIAL — Pioneers’ Museum will join the 18th annual Museum Day, designated by Smithsonian magazine on Saturday, September 17 where participating museums across the United States open their doors for free.

According to Karen Ayala, board president of Imperial County Historical Society, the museum will have free admission for all, no ticket needed, with special exhibits, docent-led tours, and historical games and events for all ages. On September 17, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

