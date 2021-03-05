Plancarte-Garcia appointed Behavioral Health Services director
Buy Now

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors Tuesday removed the “interim” tag from Leticia Plancarte-Garcia’s title as director of county Behavioral Health Services.

Plancarte-Garcia, who’s been with the department 30 years, has been serving in an interim capacity since last year, following the retirement of Andrea Kuhlen.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.