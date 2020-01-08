Plancarte takes gavel for 2020
Buy Now

Outgoing County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ryan Kelley passes the gavel to 2020 Chairman Luis Plancarte at the board’s meeting on Tuesday. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

EL CENTRO — Tuesday’s Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting began with then-Chairman Ryan Kelley banging the gavel to start it and new Chairman Luis Plancarte banging the gavel to end it.

Every year the supervisors change officers at their first meeting. Mike Kelley is the 2020 vice chairman.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

