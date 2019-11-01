Plane crash kills two

This photo posted on the Imperial County Fire Department Facebook page shows the wreckage of the single-prop aircraft that crashed sometime Thursday morning near Brawley, killing two. PHOTO IMPERIAL COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

 BRAWLEY — A small two-seat airplane crashed sometime Thursday morning near Taecker Road between State Routes 78 and 115 northeast of the city of of Brawley, killing both men on board.

Imperial County Sheriff Lt. Robert Benavidez said the sheriff’s department received a call Thursday morning about a missing person and a possible plane crash.

