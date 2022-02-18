Plans for in-person Festival of Flight a go

El CENTRO – Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAFEC) announced Wednesday that they are planning for an in person Festival of Flight, in a COVID-compliant setting on March 12, with gates opening to the public at noon.
COVID mitigations aligned with local, state, and federal guidelines will be in effect to ensure everyone who decides to attend will be protected. Some of these measures mirror the efforts of the Imperial County Fair and include masking indoors, strongly recommending vaccination, and encouraging people to wear their masks on the airfield.
