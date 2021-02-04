Plans for youth livestock show taking shape
Buy Now

In this March 7, 2020 file photo, Imperial FFA members lead their swine into the show arena during the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta in Imperial. IVP FILE PHOTO

IMPERIAL — While much has yet to be set in stone, a livestock grading show will, in fact, be taking place in the near future at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds.

One confirmed detail is the number of people who will be allowed on the fairgrounds during the event.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.