New store
Buy Now

The former Smart and Final location on North Imperial Avenue, north of Villa Avenue, is under renovation and will be an O’Reilly Auto Parts store, a city building official said. PHOTO GARY REDFERN
Five Below
Buy Now

Two new stores are planned for The Plaza @ Imperial Valley on Danenberg Road in El Centro, a city building official said. Discount store Five Below will open at the former DSW shoe store and HomeGoods will occupy the former location of Bed, Bath and Beyond. PHOTO GARY REDFERN
Golden Corral location
Buy Now

Work is underway at the former Golden Corral restaurant at 2018 N. Imperial Ave. in El Centro, but a city building official said it involves cleanup and no permit for a new business has yet been sought. PHOTO GARY REDFERN

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.