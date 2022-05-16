Right Now
76°
Clear
- Humidity: 13%
- Cloud Coverage: 1%
- Wind: 11 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:42:22 AM
- Sunset: 07:34:55 PM
Today
Sunny. High around 105F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 101F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Madison Cawthorn has become a problem for Republicans
- One dead, two injured in three-car collision
- Farmers going retro to fight haystack arsons
- Teachers express mixed feelings to contract
- Days Inn project dead; housing for homeless was goal
- Hamby challenges use of IID facilities for IVSJC forum
- Remote town with no fire station fears disaster
- Supervisor Ryan Kelley back after heart scare
- Calexico native appointed SDSU-Imperial Valley dean
- Muere conductor en Heber por circular en sentido contrario
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
