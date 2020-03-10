PMH accreditation reflects streamlined cardiac care
FROM LEFT: PMH charge nurse Andrea Sanchez, emergency medicine physician Dr. Stacy Gomez, Emergency Department Nursing Director Gerardo Ibarra and Lead ER Unit Coordinator Letty Vicuna. All four were instrumental helping the hospital recently achieve Chest Pain Center accreditation from the American College of Cardiology. PHOTO TOM BODUS

BRAWLEY — When a patient is experiencing chest pains attributable to a heart attack, time is muscle. That’s why it is important to have processes in place to ensure the patient is diagnosed, treated and, if necessary, transferred as quickly as possible.

Pioneers Memorial Hospital announced recently that its staff has successfully streamlined that process as part of a collective effort to earn recognition as an accredited Chest Pain Center.

