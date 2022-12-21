PMHD and ECRMC announce consolidation of obstetrics, labor and delivery and pediatric services
EL CENTRO AND BRAWLEY – With great enthusiasm, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (PMHD) and El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) are pleased to announce the consolidation of all inpatient Maternal and Child Health Services at PMHD.

ECRMC, which has the smaller of the two existing programs, will stop admitting new inpatients for these two services on January 5, 2023 and discontinue the inpatient service on January 9, 2023, according to a joint press release from the two hospitals.

