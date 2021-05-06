PMHD Cath Lab open for business
Buy Now

PMHD Cardiac Cath Lab Medical Director Dr. Richard Jacoby and district board member Katy Alcantara-Santillan cut the ribbon for the cath lab Wednesday in Brawley. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 

BRAWLEY – Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Chief Executive Officer Larry Lewis was among a group of about 10 guests invited Monday to observe the very first diagnostic procedure performed in the hospital’s new cardiac catheterization lab.

Speaking at ribbon-cutting event Wednesday evening, Lewis described the mood following that successful first procedure as celebratory. He became visibly choked up as he remembered it.

PMHD Cath Lab open for business
Buy Now

PMHD Cardiac Cath Lab Director Erika Arias gives guests a tour of the new cath lab Wednesday in Brawley. PHOTO TOM BODUS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.