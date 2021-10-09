PMHD celebrates upgrades to its clinics

Isaac Lapena, 10, cuts the ribbon at a reopening celebration Thursday evening in Brawley to promote improvements in services available at the clinics within the Pioneer Memorial Healthcare District. PHOTO TOM BODUS
BRAWLEY — Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District celebrated something of a return to normalcy Thursday evening by reintroducing the services offered at its 12 specialty clinics and showing off some of the upgrades that have occurred over the months lost to the pandemic.
The district held an open house outside of the Pioneer Medical Plaza, a complex located across Legion Road from Pioneers Memorial Hospital itself. The plaza is home to many of PMHD’s clinics, including the Pioneers Health Center, the Center for Liver and Digestive Disease, the Wound Clinic and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.