On February 2, at 9:23 p.m., in El Centro, in the 1200 block of El Centro Avenue, a reporting party called authorities regarding a Hispanic male adult allegedly coming out of his upstairs apartment with a chainsaw and knocking on the RP’s door, according to El Centro Police Department logs. Per the logs, the subject was possibly under the influence and was in front of the reporting party’s house before calling the police department. The subject allegedly told the reporting party, “I can’t wait for you to come home so I can use this on you” as the subject was allegedly holding a chainsaw and approached the front door, allegedly turning on the chainsaw while making threats, per the ECPD logs. The subject, Daniel Acuna, was arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail for making threats and brandishing a deadly weapon.
On February 3, at 3:50 p.m., a skimming device was found at a bank in El Centro, according to El Centro Police Department logs. A skimming device is an illegally installed device that is installed on ATMs or fuel pumps to take cardholder’s PIN information. The reporting party advised security that they found the device attached to the bank’s drive up ATM, per the logs. Security requested the police department to retrieve the found property and a report was made.
