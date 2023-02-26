POLICE BEAT
stock photo

On February 9 at 11:01 a.m., a reporting party requested to make a report for fraud and advised a subject possibly impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to Imperial County Sheriff’s Office logs. Allegedly the caller stated the fraud was done through Amazon and was asked to purchase gift cards. No further information was reported.

February 10 - Nothing to report.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.