On January 26, at 5:53 p.m. in El Centro, a reporting party called authorities at the Motel 6 on Smoketree Drive regarding a Hispanic male adult between 20 to 30 years old allegedly threatening and assaulting him. Per El Centro Police Department logs, the subject threatened to kill the RP and "shoulder checked" (assaulted) him. The subject was last seen wearing a gray shirt and carrying bags. He called out and allegedly pushed the RP, allegedly using racial slurs at the RP while exiting the lobby. The hotel staff was advised of the situation and the RP went to wait in his vehicle. Hotel staff could not provide police with information of the subject per motel policy, per the logs, and police would check security footage. The RP left for another motel.
JANUARY 27 – Nothing to report.
- On January 28, at 10:46 p.m. at Royal & New, a reporting party called in reference to a disturbing the peace call twenty minutes prior at the 170 block of W. State Street in El Centro, per El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party called at 10:26 p.m. when the suspect, who lives upstairs in the RPs home, allegedly kicked down her door. Per the logs, the RP was yelling and now answering questions, and police could hear the suspect yelling in the background. The line disconnected and the RP didn’t answer upon recall. She eventually recalled saying the suspect took the RP's phone while talking to 911, per the logs. The RP got a knife to defend herself; she was in a bedroom in a wheelchair. Per the logs, she discarded the knife about 10:30p.m.. At 11:06p.m., police were en route to Imperial County Jail with one, Damian Johnson, who was booked for burglary.
On January 29, at 6:15 p.m. on the 900 block of N. Waterman Ct, a reporting party called authorities alleging her 18-year-old grandson allegedly took her 2015 dark gray Toyota Corolla from the residence, along with her phone and house keys, per ECPD logs. The RP said no one had permission to drive her vehicle. Later the same day, at 8:33 p.m. on Brighton Avenue, police located the RP's vehicle, occupied, and an additional unit was requested, per the logs. The subject began running eastbound through the alley, then northbound on 5th Street, and westbound on Olive Avenue. The subject was detained at the Post Office and booked at Imperial County Jail for driving or taking a vehicle without consent, and resisting arrest, per the logs.
On January 30, at 8:28 a.m. on 7-11 on 4th Street, police encountered a Hispanic male adult without a shirt, covered in a multicolor blanket and wearing black shorts. Per El Centro Police Department logs, the man was allegedly standing in front of the store exposing his genitals to employees. The subject was booked at Imperial County Jail for indecent exposure, per the logs.
FEBRUARY 1 – Nothing to report.
