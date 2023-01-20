Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
• On January 16, at 8:40 a.m., on the 600 block of Hamilton Avenue in El Centro a reporting party called authorities regarding her neighbor allegedly stealing her brown pit bull mix, per the logs. RPs son allegedly went to contact the neighbor, stating he does not want to pursue prosecution, only desiring the return of the K-9. Police arrived to attempt contact with the neighbor, but there was no answer. The neighbor was inside the residence and the K-9 was visible through the living room window, appearing unharmed, per the logs. RP informed the police the K9 is hers and wants to press charges. She eventually got her dog back and decided not to prosecute, but wanted her neighbor to be informed about trespassing (PC 602). Police spoke with the neighbor who stated he was trying to rescue the K-9 from its owners who were injecting heroine into it, but the dog looked fine and the heroine claim was unfounded, per the logs. RP was advised of her options.
• On January 16, at 12:21 p.m. at Taco Bell on Wake Avenue in El Centro, a reporting party called El Centro Police about a white male adult refusing to leave, allegedly urinating at the business and asking employees if they want to watch, per police logs. Police spoke with the subject and he walked away without providing further information.
