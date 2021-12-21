Possible jumper closes interstate lanes, Eighth Street

EL CENTRO – The westbound lanes of Interstate 8 and the Eighth Street overpass above the highway were closed for about an hour Saturday evening due to a woman threatening to jump from that overpass, El Centro Police logs stated.
The woman, whose name was not released, was “talked down,” and taken to El Centro regional Medical Center where she was “medically cleared,” the logs state. She was then released to the custody of county Behavioral Health Services for being “danger to self.”
