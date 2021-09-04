Power restored in North Shore

NORTH SHORE — Imperial Irrigation District announced Friday power has fully been restored to home here affected by Monday’s storm.
The district said crews have worked around-the-clock to restore electrical service to the remaining 412 customers affected by the power outage that occurred after a microburst storm knocked down 33 power poles on a major transmission line. Some 1,400 customers lost power due to the storm initially.
