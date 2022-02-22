IMPERIAL — Offices at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds may have been closed Monday in recognition of President's Day, but there was plenty of activity on the grounds as workers continue preparations for the 2022 California Midwinter Fair & Fiesta.
With less than two weeks remaining before the fair opens on March 4 at 3 p.m., workers were seen on the midway and elsewhere putting the finishing touches on this year's event, which is expected to held primarily outdoors as a public health precaution.
