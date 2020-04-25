Site supervisor Alejandra Mendez (left) and teacher Jessica Valdez say hello to a student of theirs during a school material distribution event on Friday at ICOE Bears Head Start in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Site supervisor Alejandra Mendez (left) and teacher Jessica Valdez say hello to a student of theirs during a school material distribution event on Friday at ICOE Bears Head Start in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Teachers and students at Imperial County Office of Education preschool centers were able to share a special moment together on Friday.

Each center held their own school material distribution event, during which parents stopped by the school site to pick up a package of learning materials that students can use at home.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.