Press obtains inspection records for site of fatal fire

The cause of a deadly fire that killed three in Desert Shores Nov. 26 remains under investigation. A request for county fire inspection records for the property by this newspaper yielded nothing after 2017. COURTESY PHOTO
EL CENTRO – Imperial County provided no fire inspection records after 2017 for the trailer park in Desert Shores where a Nov. 26 fire killed three members of one family and destroyed eight trailers, leaving several other families homeless.
The information was issued by the County Counsel’s office in response to a Nov. 30 California Public Records Act request by this newspaper seeking inspection records for the Desert Shores Trailer Park. It is located along the Salton Sea in the far northwestern part of the county.
