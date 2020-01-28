Prevention and early detection are key to cervical health
Buy Now

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District midwives Araceli Nelson (left) and Mercy Valenzuela say an average of six patients tested at the Women’s Health Center per week are positive for human papillomavirus (HPV), the virus associated with cervical cancer in women. PHOTO TOM BODUS

BRAWLEY – Everyone knows about the pink ribbons used to promote breast cancer awareness, but very few are aware of the ribbons used to signify another leading form of cancer in women.

January is Cervical Health Awareness month and teal is the color of the ribbons officially recognized in honoring victims of cervical cancer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.