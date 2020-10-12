Pride on parade
Buy Now

Occupants of a car participating in Saturday’s Pride Week car parade wave as they pass spectators sitting outside First United Methodist Church on Eighth Street. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Pride on parade
Buy Now

A procession of cars makes its way north on Eighth Street in El Centro for the Pride Week car parade held Saturday afternoon. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO — A procession of some 40 vehicles decked out in slogans, banners and rainbow-colored streamers wound their way through streets in El Centro Saturday afternoon promoting tolerance, inclusiveness and equality for persons having non-traditional gender identities.

The parade was the culmination of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center’s annual Pride Week events and festivities.

Pride on parade
Buy Now

A procession of cars makes its way north on Eighth Street in El Centro for the Pride Week car parade held Saturday afternoon. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Pride on parade
Buy Now

Austin Christianson (left), a childhood friend of Marilyn Cazares, and LGBT Resource Center Executive Director Rosa Diaz, hold up the award certificate for the inaugural Marilyn Cazares Hope Scholarship on Saturday. The scholarship was awarded to Diana Leon, a student at Butte College, in Oroville. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Pride on parade
Buy Now

Imperial resident Marilyn Haney (left), and daughter Malin Williams, of Indio, await the Pride Week parade Saturday afternoon on the lawn of First United Methodist Church on Eighth Street. PHOTO TOM BODUS

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.