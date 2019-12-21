Prison staff go all out for families starting over
Staff from Calipatria State Prison and WomanHaven, A Center for Family Solutions, gather for a photo after Thursday’s gift presentation event at Desert Trails RV Park in El Centro. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 

EL CENTRO —Employees at Calipatria State Prison don’t mess around when it comes to Christmas giving.

As previously reported, members of the records department staff were at Grace Smith Elementary School on Thursday morning, handing out backpacks stocked with a pair of gloves, a knit cap, a scarf, socks and a toy to all students in grades K-4. That was one of four community outreach programs prison staff had scheduled in the days leading up to Christmas, Public Information Officer Ernesto Bustamante said.

Richard, 2, and his mother, Cassandra, investigate the new toy truck he received Thursday during an adopt-a-family holiday event put together by WomanHaven and Calipatria State Prison. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 
Max, 7, prepares to open a gift Thursday during the adopt-a-family holiday event put together by WomanHaven and Calipatria State Prison. PHOTO TOM BODUS

