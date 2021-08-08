CALIPATRIA — A week after relatives of inmates voiced complaints about conditions for inmates at Calipatria State Prison, a prison spokesperson acknowledged there was a problem with the air conditioning officials were trying to address.
The central air conditioner unit that failed and remains inoperable occurred during one of the hottest times of the year with temperatures climbing to 118 degrees and heat indexes passing 120 degrees several times this week.
