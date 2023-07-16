Probation Services Week to highlight probation officers and staff in Imperial County

Assistant Chief Probation Officer, Elizabeth V. Sais (center) with staff and Board of Supervisors during Proclamation of Probation Services Week at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 11, in El Centro.
IMPERIAL – Chief Probation Officer Dan Prince is pleased to announce the upcoming Probation Services Week, which will be held from July 17 to July 23, 2023.
According to a press release from the County of Imperial, this special week aims to honor the invaluable contributions of probation professionals who work diligently to maintain community safety and provide support for justice-involved individuals undergoing rehabilitation. This year, the focus of Probation Services Week is on recruitment and the profound impact that individuals can make by working in probation. During Probation Services Week, the Imperial County Probation Department is emphasizing the need for passionate individuals interested in joining their ranks to apply to be a probation officer and make an impact in our community and in the lives of justice-involved individuals.
