QUESTION: What's with the traffic lights in El Centro?

Wondering why the lights are not synchronized on Imperial Ave. (even if just a few signal lights) and La Brucherie Rd. It seems as if cross traffic (at different times of the day) is given priority. At certain times during the day break the lights turn red for La Brucherie and there is NO cross traffic, especially when traveling on La Brucherie, which is the most heavily traveled and frustrating when you can literally be stopped at every single crossroad from Wall Road (Imperial city limits) to Main Street. Imperial Ave. is the same frustrating light sequence except for EVERY TIME you are stopped at a red light south.

