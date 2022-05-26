Q. For the June 7 primary, several county employees are running to be department heads. To avoid conflicts of interest, County Code of Ordinance Section 3.52.010 and 3.52.020 regulate county employees running to be department heads. It requires a resignation from county employment or a leave of absence at least 30 days before the date of election. Plans about the leave of absence should be filed with the Board of Supervisors soon after filing a Statement of Intent to run for office. Have any of the candidates taken leaves of absence?
A. Actually, according to the one ordinance, there is only one who needs to, and, yes, he has.
