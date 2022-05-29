Were Imperial County officials aware the agenda posted online for Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting at 6 p.m. at Vincent Memorial High School in Calexico stated the meeting would be held at 6 p.m. in the regular location, the board chambers at 940 W. Main St. in El Centro?
Even though emails went out on the meeting being at Vincent, wouldn’t anyone not on the email list who just looked this up on the website be misdirected? Doesn’t that partially defeat the purpose of an off-site meeting? Did the Clerk of the Board’s office make this error and who, if anyone, is responsible for double checking agenda accuracy and correcting it?
