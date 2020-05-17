Q. On Sunday, May 10, the El Centro Police and Fire departments blocked off the streets of Imperial and Ocotillo and Aurora while they Tasered a woman in the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy.

I noticed a police unit from the city of Imperial assisting. Does that mean we do not have enough police officers on duty to safely handle a single individual, and if officers from Imperial are assisting the ECPD, who’s protecting the city of Imperial?

