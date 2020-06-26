Q. This morning (Wednesday), I read the Probe question and the response Mr. (David) Dale gave about his intentions about quitting and going back to his previous employers.

Guess what? If you go to the Borrego Springs Water District agenda you will see he got hired to do several projects from February to December of this year, with additional projects pending grants.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.