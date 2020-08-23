Q. I am one of the people who lost my job and income because of COVID-19. The Imperial Irrigation District has been touting for a while its Residential Energy Assistance Program that offers low income residents a 20 percent reduction on the bills. It’s 30 percent for seniors. The IID has reported people impacted by COVID-19 would be able to qualify, but I am not so sure. One of the documents the IID wants when applying is the person’s 2019 tax return. Why? All this tax return is going to tell the IID is what I used to make, not what I make now. They also want past paycheck stubs from people who are unemployed or under employed. Is the REAP program really for everyone? – Bill, El Centro
A. IID Public Information Officer Robert Schettler said the simple and quick answer is yes. He said past income documentation is only needed to help determine the length of assistance the person needs.
(0) comments
