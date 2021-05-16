Q. The tiny homes of Lotus Living (IV Press, May 9), are they a taxpayer rip-off? Twenty-six units at 170 square feet equals 4,420 square feet. The cost to build was $2.6 million or $588 per square foot.

In Imperial County, a new 3,000-square-foot luxury home with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and three-car garage sells for $500,000, or $167 per square foot. The $588 minus $167 equals $421 more per square foot to build a tiny house unit. Why?

