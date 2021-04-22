What is the latest on the pond in Bucklin Park? My family, which includes three small children, and I visited MONTHS ago and it was drained, full of gunk, trash and dead animals. We visited again Sunday, and it is in the same state: drained, full of gunk and trash and plenty of dead birds and ducks.

Not only is it horrifying to see dead ducks floating in the water, we watched a couple of ducks dying, struggling to move. The little water left appears altered, a bright blue color. Is this not a health hazard to the community?

